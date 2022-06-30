Q1 2023 Constellation Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 30, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Constellation Brands First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Patty Yahn-Urlaub, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for opening remarks. Please go ahead, Patty.



Patty Yahn-Urlaub - Constellation Brands, Inc. - SVP of IR



Thanks, Kevin. Good morning, and welcome to Constellation's Q1 Fiscal '23 Conference Call. I'm here this morning with Bill Newlands, our CEO; and Garth Hankinson, our CFO. As a reminder, reconciliations between the most directly comparable GAAP measure and any non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call are included in our news release or otherwise available on the company's website at www.cbrands.com. Please refer to the news release and Constellation's SEC filings for risk factors which may impact forward-looking statements we make on this call.



Before turning the call over to Bill, sim