Sep 07, 2022 / 03:15PM GMT

Lauren Rae Lieberman - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



So we're going to get started. We've now got Constellation Brands, and I'm very happy to have Garth Hankinson, the company's CFO, with us today. Garth, thanks for being here. So good to be back in person.



So looking towards exploring a lot of different areas of Constellation's business during this fireside, but I wanted to first -- kind of before we dig into the individual segments, maybe talk a little bit about the bigger picture investment philosophy for the company because I think that's often a big topic of discussion.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystSo first off, Constellation stood out to us recently by the fact that you actually released reinvestment plans for fiscal '23. Accelerated $35 million to $40 million of digital investments. Not a lot of companies are spending more in this environment in sort of proactive longer-term projects. So I was curious to first h