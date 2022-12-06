Dec 06, 2022 / 03:15PM GMT

Dara Warren Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



All right. Good morning, everyone. I'm Dara Mohsenian, Morgan Stanley's household products and beverage analyst. Before we begin, just a quick disclosure. Please see the Morgan Stanley research website at www.morganstanley.com for important research disclosures. And you can contact your Morgan Stanley representative if you have any questions.



So with that, I'm very pleased to welcome Constellation Brands and Garth Hankinson, Constellation's CFO to this fireside chat today. Constellation's got a great track record of growth over the last decade, driven by the beer business. And we're going to start today with some comments from Garth and then we'll go into Q&A from there. I'm going to turn things over to you. Thanks for being here.



Garth Hankinson - Constellation Brands, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you. Thanks, Dara. Obviously, we're excited to be here today. Before we get started, we have some disclaimers here.