Dec 06, 2022 / 03:15PM GMT
Dara Warren Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD
All right. Good morning, everyone. I'm Dara Mohsenian, Morgan Stanley's household products and beverage analyst. Before we begin, just a quick disclosure. Please see the Morgan Stanley research website at www.morganstanley.com for important research disclosures. And you can contact your Morgan Stanley representative if you have any questions.
So with that, I'm very pleased to welcome Constellation Brands and Garth Hankinson, Constellation's CFO to this fireside chat today. Constellation's got a great track record of growth over the last decade, driven by the beer business. And we're going to start today with some comments from Garth and then we'll go into Q&A from there. I'm going to turn things over to you. Thanks for being here.
Garth Hankinson - Constellation Brands, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Thank you. Thanks, Dara. Obviously, we're excited to be here today. Before we get started, we have some disclaimers here.
Constellation Brands Inc at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference Transcript
Dec 06, 2022 / 03:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...