Jun 03, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT
Vivek Arya - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Director
Good afternoon, everyone. This is Vivek Arya, Senior Semiconductor Analyst at Bank of America Securities. Really honored and delighted to have Liam Griffin, President and CEO; and Mitch Haws, Head of Investor Relations from Skyworks Solutions, join us this afternoon. The format will be as follows. We will start with some opening comments from Liam, then we will go through a Q&A session. But if you have any questions in between, please feel free to e-mail them to me through that [Viera Cast] console.
But with that, welcome, Liam. Delighted to have you at our conference, and I'm going to turn it over to you for opening comments.
Liam K. Griffin - Skyworks Solutions, Inc. - CEO, President & Director
Great. Thank you, Vivek, and thanks for the BofA team for hosting here. Obviously, we're working through a virtual environment. Again, we look forward to a rich dialogue with Q&A.
Let me just start by saying we are, certainly, in the middle of something that is unprecedented for
Skyworks Solutions Inc at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jun 03, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...