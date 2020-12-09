Dec 09, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Welcome back. I'm Blayne Curtis, semiconductor analyst at Barclays. Very happy to have with us for our next presentation, Liam Griffin. He's President and CEO of Skyworks.



- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research AnalystLiam, I'd like to start these things off with a very high-level question. Obviously, lots of moving parts in this year. You saw a reacceleration in mobile and broad markets. So maybe kind of just reflect on us here a bit. And I'm curious, I know it's early, but as you look into next year, just your perspective as to what tailwinds kind of continue next year and anything new that you see?- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. - CEO, President & DirectorYes. Sounds good. Well, great, great to see you again, Blayne. I appreciate Barclays hosting today. We're certainly in an unprecedented environment. We've h