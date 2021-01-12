Jan 12, 2021 / 05:55PM GMT

William Chapman Peterson - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Hi, good morning, and good afternoon. And thank you for attending JPMorgan's 19th annual CES Technology Forum. My name is Bill Peterson. And I'm pleased to have Liam Griffin, Skyworks' CEO here with us today. Thanks for joining us virtually. And hope we can see each other in Las Vegas next year or soon.



I've asked Liam to provide a brief introduction, and then we'll move on to Q&A. So with that, thanks for joining, Liam.



Liam K. Griffin - Skyworks Solutions, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Great. Thanks, Bill. Appreciate the time, and thank you for JPMorgan for hosting. As we've discussed in the past, we are in a cycle now that we've waited for, for a long, long time as we move into 5G and some of the other connectivity protocols.



We are seeing a tremendous opportunity as device complexity increases. The usage cases get more and more complex and the opportunity for Skyworks to deliver the unique solutions that we've been working on for years, for decades ev