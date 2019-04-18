Q1 2019 Synchrony Financial Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Synchrony Financial First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Vanessa, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to Mr. Greg Ketron, Director of Investor Relations.



Gregory W. Ketron - Synchrony Financial - Senior VP & MD of IR



Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our quarterly earnings conference call. Thanks for joining us. In addition to today's press release, we have provided a presentation that covers the topics we plan to address during our call. The press release, detailed financial schedules and presentation are available on our website, synchronyfinancial.com. This information can be accessed by going to the Investor Relations section of the website.



Before we get started, I wanted to remind you that our comments today will include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainty, and actual results could differ materially. We list the factors