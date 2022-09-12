Sep 12, 2022 / 03:15PM GMT
Mark C. DeVries - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research Analyst
Good morning. We're going to get started. Thanks for joining. I'm very pleased to be joined up on the stage by Brian Wenzel, CFO of Synchrony. This is going to be a fireside chat format. So I've got a number of prepared questions for Brian, then we'll pause for the audience response section, and then I'll open it up to the audience for questions for Brian. But just starting off, Brian, thanks again for joining. I wanted to start with an update -- sorry, that's probably...
Brian J. Wenzel - Synchrony Financial - Executive VP & CFO
I don't know much about aircraft.
Mark C. DeVries - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research Analyst
Yes. You probably don't want that question. I want to start with an update on the environment and purchase volume trends. You saw some highest volume ever last quarter with volumes up 12% year-over-year, 16% on a core basis. Has that momentum continued into 3Q?
Synchrony Financial at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference Transcript
Sep 12, 2022 / 03:15PM GMT
