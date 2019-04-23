Q1 2019 Stryker Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the First Quarter 2019 Stryker Earnings Call. My name is Jesse, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) This conference call is being recorded for replay purposes.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the discussions during the conference call today will include forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the company's most recent filings with the SEC. Also, the discussions will include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in today's press release, there is an exhibit to Stryker's current report on Form 8-K filed today with SEC.



I will now turn the call over to Mr. Kevin Lobo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. You may proceed, sir.



Kevin A. Lobo - Stryker Corporation - Chairman & CEO



Welcome to Stryker's first quarter earnings call. Joining me today are Glenn Boehnlein, Stryker's CFO; and Katherine Owen, Vice President of Strategy and Investo