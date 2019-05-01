Stryker Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 01, 2019 / 06:00PM GMT

Kevin A. Lobo - Stryker Corporation - Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon. On behalf of the Board of Directors of Stryker, I'd like to welcome you to the 40th Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I'm Kevin Lobo, and I have the honor to serve as the Chairman and CEO of Stryker. Also participating in this meeting is Dean Bergy, Vice President, Corporate Secretary. Before starting the formal business, please join me in acknowledging our special guests. First, John Brown, our Chairman Emeritus. Although John doesn't need a formal introduction, we all know that he led the company for over 3 decades. And John's imprint is still very, very much alive today in Stryker. Also present today is Director Emeritus Howard Cox who retired from the board last year after over 44 years of service with the company. Howard, please stand so we can recognize you. It is so special to have both John and Howard here today, as they both helped take Stryker public in 1979. And this year will mark our 40th year not only of being public company but 40th consecutive year of growing revenue, a record unmatched by any other public company. I'm als