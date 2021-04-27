Q1 2021 Stryker Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the First Quarter 2021 Stryker Earnings Call. My name is Christine, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) This conference call is being recorded for replay purposes.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that discussions during this conference call will include forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are also discussed in the company's most recent filings with the SEC.



Also, the discussions will include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in today's press release that is an exhibit to Stryker's current report on Form 8-K filed today with the SEC.



I will now turn the call over to Mr. Kevin Lobo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. You may proceed, sir.



Kevin A. Lobo - Stryker Corporation - Chairman & CEO



Welcome to Stryker's first quarter earnings call. Joining me today are Glenn Boehnlein, Stryker's CFO; and and Preston Wells, Vice President of Inves