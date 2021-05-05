Stryker Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Stryker's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The meeting is being recorded for replay purposes.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the discussions during the meeting will include forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the company's most recent filings with the SEC. Also, the discussions will include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the slides for the meeting posted on stryker.com.



And now I'll turn the meeting over to Mr. Kevin Lobo, Chair and Chief Executive Officer.



Kevin A. Lobo - Stryker Corporation - Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon. On behalf of the Board of Directors of Stryker, I would like to welcome you to the 42nd Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I am Kevin Lobo, and I have the honor to serve as the Chair and CEO of Stryker. Also participating in this meeting is Sean Etheridge, Vice President, Corporate Secretary. Assisting us with Q&A will be Jon Zimm