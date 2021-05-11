May 11, 2021 / 08:15PM GMT
Robert Adam Hopkins - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD of Equity Research
Okay. Thanks, everybody, for joining us for the afternoon session of Virtual Vegas Health Care Conference. I'm Bob Hopkins from BofA. I'm really excited to have members of Stryker's senior leadership team here with us today for this fireside chat.
With us today from Stryker is Spencer Stiles who run -- who's Group President for Orthopedics and Spine; Robert Cohen, who's President of Digital Robotics and Enabling Technologies; and, of course, Preston Wells, who runs the Investor Relations effort for Stryker. So gentlemen, I just want to thank you for joining us this afternoon. We look forward to a good discussion.
Before we get into sort of the fireside chat portion of it, I just wanted to kind of hand it over quickly to Spencer to talk, just give a quick introduction, and then we'll go from there.
Spencer S. Stiles - Stryker Corporation - Group President of Orthopaedics & Spine
Great. Bob, thanks so much. We really appreciate the opportunity today.
As
Stryker Corp at Bank of America Global Research Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
May 11, 2021 / 08:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...