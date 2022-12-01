Dec 01, 2022 / 01:50PM GMT

Vijay Muniyappa Kumar - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD and Head of Medical Supplies & Devices and Life Science Tools & Diagnostics Team



Great. Thanks, everyone, for joining us this morning. A pleasure to have with us the team from Stryker. We have CEO, Kevin Lobo, with us this morning. And from Investor Relations, I think in the background, we have Jason Beach and (inaudible) in the background. So with that, Kevin, thank you so much for taking the time this morning.



Kevin A. Lobo - Stryker Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



Well, thank you, Vijay, and happy to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD and Head of Medical Supplies & Devices and Life Science Tools & Diagnostics TeamIf I just look back at this year, Kevin, this execution from Stryker team, it's been phenomenal. I mean that third quarter for close to 10% organic, really, really strong. Maybe just talk about wh