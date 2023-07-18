Stryker Corp Corporate Responsibility Roundtable Transcript

Jul 18, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Glenn S. Boehnlein - Stryker Corporation - VP & CFO



Hello, and welcome. Thank you for being with us here today. I'm Glenn Boehnlein and we're excited to share with you an overview of our corporate responsibility program at Stryker. Our strategic focus advances both sustainable practices and positive business outcomes. Stryker's corporate responsibility objective is to positively impact people and the planet to create a better, healthier world.



Ultimately, our goal is to embrace responsible business practices that drive value for our stakeholders. For example, we bring safe quality innovations to the market for our customers and their patients while growing our business. At our core, we solve problems for patients and caregivers. In fact, we impact the lives of over 130 million patients each year. We invest in a diverse workforce, which translates the highly engaged employees, and we see this investment pay off in the results of our business and consistent financial performance.



We also invest in operational efficiency, which helps drive our sustainable business practices while also dr