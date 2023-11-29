Stryker Corp at Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference Transcript

Nov 29, 2023 / 06:20PM GMT

Vijay Muniyappa Kumar - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD and Head of Medical Supplies & Devices and Life Science Tools & Diagnostics Team



Stryker this afternoon. We have Glenn Boehnlein, CFO; and Jason Beach, who heads Investor Relations. I'm Vijay Kumar, I cover Medtech and Life Sciences at Evercore.



Glenn, Jason, thanks for taking the time.



Questions and Answers:

- Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD and Head of Medical Supplies & Devices and Life Science Tools & Diagnostics TeamSo you guys had a pretty bullish Analyst Day. Year-to-date trends have been really strong. We have to start with the customary macro utilization question. So far, macro utilization trends, have they been playing out as per plan? Any changes in the macro environment?- Stryker Corporation - VP & CFOYes. I think -- and thanks for that. You're right. We were very excited about getting to tell our story a