Feb 19, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT
Unidentified Analyst
(technical difficulty)
Distributor in the U.S., though still operate in what remains a highly fragmented market. The company is fresh off better-than-expected second quarter results, with accelerating U.S. and local case growth, better-than-feared margins and the announcement of incremental cost savings to drive improved profitability in the back half of the year.
Here with us today, we have President -- we have Chairman, President and CEO, Tom BenÃ©; EVP and CFO, Joel Grade; and VP of IR and Treasurer, Neil Russell.
So with that, I'll hand it over to Neil.
Neil A. Russell - Sysco Corporation - VP of IR, Communications and T&E and Treasurer
Thank you, Andrew. Good morning, everyone. It's certainly our pleasure to be back at CAGNY again this year. I appreciate the invite from the organizing committee and the chance to be with all of you here today. I'm Neil Russell. I lead the Investor Relations team. Please know that my team and I are here to help you with any questions you have, whether it's today as part of the prese
Sysco Corp at Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference Transcript
Feb 19, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...