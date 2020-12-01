Dec 01, 2020 / 07:40PM GMT

Jeffrey Andrew Bernstein - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Great. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. My name is Jeff Bernstein, and I'm the Restaurant and Foodservice Distribution Analyst here at Barclays.



I'm pleased to introduce our next presenting company, Sysco Corporation. With us this afternoon from what appears to be sunny Houston, Texas, we have Kevin Hourican, President and CEO; Joel Grade, currently EVP and CFO; and Neil Russell, VP of Corporate Affairs.



By way of background, for those not familiar, Sysco is a global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants and others. Sysco serves 650,000-plus customer locations from 320 distribution facilities generating north of $50 billion in annual sales.



With that said, under their new CEO, there is lots of excitement. And to share more detail before we go into the fireside chat, I'm going to turn it over to Kevin to walk through several big picture slides, and then we will continue with the fireside afterwards.



So wi