Feb 22, 2022 / 05:40PM GMT

Kevin P. Hourican - Sysco Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining our presentation today. I will highlight 2 topics during our time together. First, I'll summarize our Recipe for Growth strategy and how that strategy is helping Sysco better serve our customers; and second, I will review our progress since our CAGNY and Analyst Day presentations last year. I'll then turn it over to Neil to discuss our progress as the only foodservice distributor in the United States that has set a science-based target to address climate change, and then Aaron will discuss our financial results, including our approach to capital allocation.



As we begin this year's presentation, I'd like to share a short video of how our purpose, connecting the world to share food and care for one another, happens every day here at Sysco.



(presentation)



Kevin P. Hourican - Sysco Corporation - President, CEO & Director



That short video does a better job than I can of explaining through our customers' eyes what good looks like. The