Q3 2022 Sysco Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Sysco's Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. We will begin with opening remarks and introductions.



I would like to turn the call over to Kevin Kim, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Kevin J. Kim - Sysco Corporation - VP of IR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Sysco's Third Quarter Fiscal '22 Earnings Call. On today's call, we have Kevin Hourican, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Aaron Alt, our CFO; and Neil Russell, our SVP of Corporate Affairs and Chief Communications Officer.



Before we begin, please note that statements made during this presentation which state the company's or management's intentions, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, and actual results could differ in a material manner. Additional information about factors that could cause results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements is conta