Sep 08, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Jeffrey Andrew Bernstein - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Equity Research Analyst
Good morning, everyone. My name is Jeff Bernstein, and I'm the restaurant and foodservice distribution analyst here at Barclays. I'm thrilled to introduce our next presenting company, Sysco Corporation. With us this morning from Houston, Texas, we have Kevin Hourican, President and CEO; Aaron Alt, EVP and CFO; and Neil Russell, SVP, Corporate Affairs and Chief Communications Officer. And I should mention, our primary consumer discretionary conference is our Eat, Sleep, Play conference, including the restaurants we cover as well as the foodservice distributors, along with gaming and lodging and leisuring. And we're excited to be returning to in-person with that as well at our New York City headquarters, the week post Thanksgiving, which this year, will be November 29 and 30. We hope to see many of you there.
Specific to Sysco, by way of background, for those not familiar, if that's possible, Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to our restaurants
Sysco Corp at Barclays Consumer Staples Conference (Virtual) Transcript
