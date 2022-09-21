Sysco Corp at Wells Fargo Consumer Conference Transcript

Sep 21, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Edward Joseph Kelly - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Okay. So good morning, everyone. For those of you who don't know me, my name is Ed Kelly. I am the Food and Staples Retail analyst at Wells Fargo. Welcome to the fireside chat for Sysco, our fifth Annual Wells Fargo Consumer Conference in California. And I would like to thank the company for their continued support of the event. As the largest food service player in the U.S., Sysco is a key participant for us here.



So with us today are Kevin Hourican, President and CEO of the company; as well as Aaron Alt, Chief Financial Officer. And with that, I know the company would like to make a few opening remarks, and then we'll get started into Q&A.



Kevin P. Hourican - Sysco Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Okay. Great. Good morning, everyone. Thank you, Ed. Glad to be able to be here with all of you today. So I'd like to spend the majority of my time on this slide. If we could, we'll go row by row. That's a joke, obviously. So I jump in, I've only got 2 slides.<