Feb 21, 2023
Unidentified Analyst -
All right. If everyone could take your seats for the next presenter.
So next up, we're very excited to welcome Sysco back to the CAGNY conference. Before I do my full intro, please join me in thanking the company for generously sponsoring tonight's dinner. I've seen the menu and let's just say I'm excited.
Kevin P. Hourican - Sysco Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, Andrew.
Unidentified Analyst -
So on to the intro. It's great to welcome Sysco back to the CAGNY conference, a company that last year generated nearly $69 billion in sales with a market cap of nearly $40 billion.
We're joined here by Kevin Hourican, President and CEO; Neil Russell, Interim CFO; and Kevin Kim, VP of Investor Relations.
3 years ago, Kevin Hourican, joined Sysco and was kind enough to present here just weeks into his tenure. At that time, he shared a platform for growth for Sysco. Since then, Kevin and the team have proven just that. That platform now recognized as the Recipe for Growth h
Sysco Corp at Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Virtual Conference Transcript
Feb 21, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT
