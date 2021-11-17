Nov 17, 2021 / 07:30PM GMT

Harry Fong - MKM Partners LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of MKM Partners, I am delighted to host this afternoon session with Carl Hess, incoming CEO of Willis Towers Watson. Behind the scenes, Claudia De La Hoz, Head of Investor Relations, is also with us today.



And without any further ado, Carl, let me just begin since I know we only have 30 minutes to today's session. I was wondering if you could, a couple of questions in terms of what may have already taken place, and then we'll move on to the forward part of the questions that I have.



It's only been 2 months since your Investor Day, but I was wondering if you could give us any brief updates of accomplishments, disappointments, new initiatives on the restructuring program that you laid out in September. Again, I know it's only 2 months. And if you could address it both from a corporate standpoint as well as a financial standpoint, since both are going to be critical in the success of where Willis Towers is headed.



Carl A. Hess - Willis Towers Watson Pub