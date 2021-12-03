Dec 03, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Michael Wayne Phillips - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Okay. Thank you, everybody. Good morning. Thanks for joining us on this session for the conference on a Friday afternoon. We're finding more of the and where you are. I'm Mike Phillips, Morgan Stanley's Equity Research Analyst for Property and Casualty Insurance. A pleasure to have with us today Carl Hess. He's the President and incoming CEO of Willis Towers Watson. So thank you, Carl, for joining us. It's nice to see you.
Carl A. Hess - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company - President
My pleasure. Good day all.
Michael Wayne Phillips - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Thanks. So guys, we have about -- we have 30 minutes. So we'll save some time at the end, you guys in the crowd are allowed to ask questions, which I'll get through e-mail. We'll save a little bit of time at the end for that. And we have about 30 minutes to chat with Carl about things that are happening in brokerage land and Willis Towers Watson specifical
Willis Towers Watson PLC at Nasdaq Investor Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Dec 03, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...