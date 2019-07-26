Q2 2019 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Dennis, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Weyerhaeuser Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to Ms. Beth Baum, Senior Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Elizabeth L. Baum - Weyerhaeuser Company - Senior Director of IR & Enterprise Planning



Thank you, Dennis. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Weyerhaeuser's second quarter 2019 earnings. This call is being webcast at www.weyerhaeuser.com and our earnings release and presentation materials can also be found on our website.



Please review the warning statements in our press release and on the presentation slides concerning the risks associated with forward-looking statements as forward-looking statements will be made during this conference call. We will discuss non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP can be found in t