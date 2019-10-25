Oct 25, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Weyerhaeuser's third quarter 2019 earnings. This call is being webcast at www.weyerhaeuser.com. Our earnings release and presentation materials can also be found on our website.
Please review the warning statement in our press release and on the presentation slides concerning the risks associated with forward-looking statements, as forward-looking statements will be made during this conference call. We will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, and a reconciliation of GAAP can be found in the e
Q3 2019 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Call Transcript
