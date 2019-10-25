Q3 2019 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Weyerhaeuser Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Beth Baum, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Elizabeth L. Baum - Weyerhaeuser Company - Senior Director of IR & Enterprise Planning



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Weyerhaeuser's third quarter 2019 earnings. This call is being webcast at www.weyerhaeuser.com. Our earnings release and presentation materials can also be found on our website.



Please review the warning statement in our press release and on the presentation slides concerning the risks associated with forward-looking statements, as forward-looking statements will be made during this conference call. We will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, and a reconciliation of GAAP can be found in the e