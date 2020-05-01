Q1 2020 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Weyerhaeuser First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Beth Baum, Vice President of Investor Relations and Enterprise Planning. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Elizabeth L. Baum - Weyerhaeuser Company - VP, IR & Enterprise Planning



Thank you, Jason. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Weyerhaeuser's first quarter 2020 earnings. This call is being webcast at www.weyerhaeuser.com. Our earnings release and presentation materials can also be found on our website. Please review the warning statements in our press release and on the presentation slides concerning the risks associated with forward-looking statements, as forward-looking statements will be made during this conference call.



We will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, and a rec