Weyerhaeuser Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 15, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Weyerhaeuser Company Annual Meeting.



At this time, it's my pleasure to turn the floor over to Mr. Rick Holley. Sir, the floor is all yours.



Rick R. Holley - Weyerhaeuser Company - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning and welcome to Weyerhaeuser Company's first-ever virtual annual shareholder meeting. I'm Rick Holley, Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Before we begin, I want to acknowledge the unprecedented circumstances we've all been facing over the last few months. So many people around the world are dealing with the stress and uncertainty of this pandemic at home and at work. And I want to take a moment to thank everybody associated with Weyerhaeuser for their commitment and care during this challenging time. I want to thank our employees for staying focused on safely running our operations. I want to thank our customers and other partners for working so closely with us as we continue to deliver products people need. And I want to thank our shareholders for their patience and su