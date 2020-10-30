Q3 2020 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Elizabeth L. Baum - Weyerhaeuser Company - VP, IR & Enterprise Planning
Thank you, Rob. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Weyerhaeuser's third quarter 2020 earnings. This call is being webcast at www.weyerhaeuser.com. Our earnings release and presentation materials can also be found on our website. Please review the warning statements in our press release and on the presentation slides concerning the risks associated with forward-looking statements, as forward-looking statements will be made during this conference call.
We will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, and a reconciliation of GAAP can be found in the earnings materials on our web
