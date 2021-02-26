Feb 26, 2021 / 04:45PM GMT

Paul C. Quinn - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Paper and Forest Products & Paper and Forest Products Analyst



Well great, and good morning. So my name is Paul Quinn. I'm RBC's equity analyst in the forestry space. I'm joined with the CEO of Weyerhaeuser, Devin Stockfish. And maybe, Devin, you can give us an overview of Weyerhaeuser, the company and where you're going to take it going forward.



Devin W. Stockfish - Weyerhaeuser Company - President, CEO & Director



Yes. Sure. Well, thanks, Paul. I appreciate the opportunity to talk to everyone this morning about Weyerhaeuser Company and some of the exciting things that we're doing on the ESG front.



Well, first, let me just give a brief high-level overview of the company for those that aren't familiar with our story. So Weyerhaeuser, we have 3 businesses, our Timberlands business, our Real Estate and ENR business, and our Wood Products business. And as a backdrop, Weyerhaeuser is the largest private owner of timberlands in North America. We have 11 million acres of high-quality ti