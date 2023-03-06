Mar 06, 2023 / 02:15PM GMT

Buck Horne - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - SVP of Equity Research



All right. Thank you, everybody, for joining us. Appreciate you stepping in for the 9:15 session. This is our 44th annual presentation. I think I'm officially now -- I've been here for a majority of these, so that definitely puts me in a different category of Raymond James analyst. My name is Buck Horne, I'm the Raymond James housing analyst, covering residential real estate and timber REITs, and really thankful and appreciative of Weyerhaeuser for being able to join us today to talk about a lot of different topics in the -- certainly, the building material supply chain, wood products, timberland valuations, lots of things going on, certainly related to what's happening in the housing market to a degree. Devin Stockfish made the long trip over from Seattle to Sunny Orlando, Florida for us. So we'll let you guys get settled in here.



And with that, I'm going to turn it over to Devin, who will take -- do a presentation, and we'll have plenty of time for Q&A.



Devin W. Stockfish -