Q1 2020 Wynn Resorts Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Wynn Resorts First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.



I will now turn the line over to Craig Billings, President and Chief Financial Officer. Sir, you may begin.



Craig Scott Billings - Wynn Resorts, Limited - President, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. On the call with me today our Matt Maddox in Las Vegas; and on the phone line, Marilyn Spiegel; Ian Coughlan; Linda Chen; Ciaran Carruthers; Frederic Luvisutto; and Brian Gullbrants.



I want to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements under safe harbor federal securities laws, and those statements may or may not come true.



I'll now turn the call over to Matt Maddox.



Matthew Ode Maddox - Wynn Resorts, Limited - CEO & Director



Thanks, Craig, and hello, everyone. I hope that you are all safe and healthy, likely working from home right now. Instead of just jumping right in