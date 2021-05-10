Q1 2021 Wynn Resorts Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

I will now turn the conference over to Craig Billings, President and Chief Financial Officer.



Craig Scott Billings - Wynn Resorts, Limited - President, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. On the call with me today are Matt Maddox and Marilyn Spiegel in Las Vegas. Also on the line are Ian Coughlan, Ciaran Carruthers, Frederic Luvisutto and Brian Gullbrants.



I will now turn the call over to Matt Maddox.



Matthew Ode Maddox - Wynn Resorts, Limited - CEO & Director



Thanks, Craig, and good afternoon, everyone. Before we dive right into the quarterly results, I'd like to first talk about how excited we are to announce the merger of Wynn Interactive in