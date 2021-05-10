May 10, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Wynn Resorts First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I will now turn the conference over to Craig Billings, President and Chief Financial Officer. Sir, you may begin.
Craig Scott Billings - Wynn Resorts, Limited - President, CFO & Treasurer
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. On the call with me today are Matt Maddox and Marilyn Spiegel in Las Vegas. Also on the line are Ian Coughlan, Ciaran Carruthers, Frederic Luvisutto and Brian Gullbrants.
I want to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements under safe harbor federal securities laws, and those statements may or may not come true.
I will now turn the call over to Matt Maddox.
Matthew Ode Maddox - Wynn Resorts, Limited - CEO & Director
Thanks, Craig, and good afternoon, everyone. Before we dive right into the quarterly results, I'd like to first talk about how excited we are to announce the merger of Wynn Interactive in
Q1 2021 Wynn Resorts Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 10, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
