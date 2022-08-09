Q2 2022 Wynn Resorts Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Wynn Resorts Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the line over to Julie Cameron-Doe, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Julie Cameron-Doe - Wynn Resorts, Limited - CFO



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. On the call with me today are Craig Billings and Brian Gullbrants in Las Vegas. Also on the line are Ian Coughlan, Linda Chen, Frederic Luvisutto and Jenny Holaday. I want to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements under safe harbor federal securities laws, and those statements may or may not come true.



I will now turn the call over to Craig Billings.



Craig Scott Billings - Wynn Resorts, Limited - CEO, Treasurer & Director



Thanks, Julie. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. Before getting into the quarter, I'd really like to thank our 27,000 team members globally. 2022 so far has been very different in Macau than it has been in North America. Our folks in Macau have endured