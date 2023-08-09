Q2 2023 Wynn Resorts Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Wynn Resorts Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session of today's conference. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the line over to Julie Cameron-Doe, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Julie Mireille Cameron-Doe - Wynn Resorts, Limited - CFO



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. On the call with me today are Craig Billings, Brian Gullbrants and Steve Whiteman in Las Vegas. Also on the line are Linda Chen, Frederic Luvisutto and Jenny Holaday. I want to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements under safe harbor federal securities laws, and those statements may or may not come true. I will now turn the call over to Craig Billings.



Craig Scott Billings - Wynn Resorts, Limited - CEO & Director



Thanks, Julie. Afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. Well, what a quarter. Who would have thought just 6 months ago tha