Q1 2019 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Xcel Energy First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Paul Johnson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Paul Andrew Johnson - Xcel Energy Inc. - VP, IR



Good morning, and welcome to Xcel Energy's 2019 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Ben Fowke, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Frenzel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In addition, we have other members of the management team available to answer your questions.



This morning, we will review our first quarter results and update you on recent business and regulatory developments. As you are aware there are slides that accompany today's call available on our website. As a reminder, some of the comments during today's conference call may contain forward-looking information, significant factors that could cause results to differ from those anticipated or described in our earnings r