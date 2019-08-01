Q2 2019 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning. And welcome to Xcel Energy's 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. Joining me today are Ben Fowke, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Frenzel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In addition, we have other members of the management team available to answer your questions.



This morning, we will review our 2019 second quarter results and update you on recent business and regulatory developments. Slides that accompany today's call are available on our website.



cribed in our SEC filings.