Jan 30, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Xcel Energy Year-End 2019 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. Questions will only be taken from institutional investors. Reporters can contact Media Relations with inquiries. Individual investors and others can reach out to Investor Relations.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Paul Johnson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Paul Andrew Johnson - Xcel Energy Inc. - VP & IR
Good morning, and welcome to Xcel Energy's 2019 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Ben Fowke, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Frenzel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In addition, we have other members of the management team available to answer your questions.
Today we will discuss and review our 2019 results, update you on financial plans and objectives, share recent business and regulatory developments. Slides that accompany today's call are available on our website.
As a reminder, some of the comme
Q4 2019 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 30, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...