Q4 2019 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Paul Andrew Johnson - Xcel Energy Inc. - VP & IR



Good morning, and welcome to Xcel Energy's 2019 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Ben Fowke, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Frenzel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In addition, we have other members of the management team available to answer your questions.



Today we will discuss and review our 2019 results, update you on financial plans and objectives, share recent business and regulatory developments. Slides that accompany today's call are available on our website.



As a reminder, some of the comme