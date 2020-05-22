Xcel Energy Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 22, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting for Xcel Energy Inc. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Xcel Energy's Chairman and CEO, Ben Folk. Ben, you may begin.



Benjamin Gwynn Stonestreet Fowke - Xcel Energy Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to the Xcel Energy 2020 Annual Shareholders meeting. I would have loved to see you all in person today in La Crosse, Wisconsin. But for the safety of everyone involved, we determined it was in the best interest to hold this meeting virtually.



This will be our agenda today. First, Wendy Mahling, our Corporate Secretary, will lead the business meeting. Following that, I will share brief comments about our 2019 financial results and our response to the coronavirus outbreak.



After my prepared remarks, I will answer the pre-submitted shareholder questions we've received. I expect the entire meeting will last no more than half an hour and conclude by 9:30 Central this morning.



In addition to my leadership team, members of our Board of Directors are