Q2 2020 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Xcel Energy Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Questions will only be taken from institutional investors, reporters can contact media relations with inquiries, and individual investors and others can reach out to investor relations. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Paul Johnson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Paul Andrew Johnson - Xcel Energy Inc. - VP & IR



Good morning, and welcome to Xcel Energy's 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Ben Fowke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Frenzel, President and Chief Operating Officer; Brian Van Abel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Amanda Rome, Executive Vice President and General Counsel. This morning, we'll review our second quarter results, share recent business and regulatory developments and discuss how we're managing through uncertainty around COVID. Slides that accompany today's call are available on our website.



