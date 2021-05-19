Xcel Energy Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 Shareholder meeting of Xcel Energy. I would now like to introduce the first presenter Ben Fowke, Chairman and CEO of the company. Please go ahead.



Benjamin Gwynn Stonestreet Fowke - Xcel Energy Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Well, thank you, and good morning, and welcome to Xcel Energy's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I would have loved to see all of you in person today, but due to the continued pandemic and for the safety of everyone involved, we determined it was in the best interest to hold this meeting virtually. So this will be our agenda today. First, Amy Schneider, our Corporate Secretary, will lead the business meeting. Following that, I will share brief comments on our 2020 results, our response to the coronavirus outbreak and then the execution of our strategic plans.



After my prepared remarks, I will answer shareholder questions we received. I expect the entire meeting will last no more than a half an hour and we'll conclude at 11:30 Central, this morning. In addition to my leadership team, members of our