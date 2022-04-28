Q1 2022 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Paul Andrew Johnson - Xcel Energy Inc. - VP of IR & Treasurer



Good morning, and welcome to Xcel Energy's 2022 First Quarter Earnings Call. Joining me today are Bob Frenzel, Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Van Abel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In addition, we have other members of the management team in the room to answer your questions if needed.



This morning, we'll review our 2022 results, share recent business and regulatory developments. Slides that accompany today's call are available on our website. As a reminder some of the comments during today's call may contain forward