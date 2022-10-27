Q3 2022 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Xcel Energy's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. After the presentation, we will open up for questions. Questions will only be taken from institutional investors. Reporters can contact Media Relations with inquiries, and individual investors and others can reach out to Investor Relations. I will now hand the call over to Paul Johnson, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Paul Andrew Johnson - Xcel Energy Inc. - VP of IR & Treasurer



Good morning, and welcome to Xcel Energy's 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Call. Joining me today are Bob Frenzel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Van Abel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In addition, we have others in the room available to answer questions if needed. This morning, we will discuss our 2022 results, share recent business and regulatory developments, update our capital and financing plans and provide 2023 guidance. Slides that accompany today's call are available on our w