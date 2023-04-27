Q1 2023 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Xcel Energy First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is George, and I'll be a coordinator for today's event. Please note, this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I'll now hand it over to Mr. Paul Johnson, Vice President, Treasurer, and Investor Relations, to begin this conference. Please go ahead, sir.
Paul Andrew Johnson - Xcel Energy Inc. - VP of IR & Treasurer
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Xcel Energy's 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call. Joining me today are Bob Frenzel, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Van Abel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In addition, we have other members of the management team in the room to answer your questions if needed. This morning, we will review our '23 first quarter results and highlights and share recent business developments. Slides that accompany today's call are available on our website.
As a reminder, some of the comments made during today's call may contain forward-looking information.
