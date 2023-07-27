Jul 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to Xcel Energy's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Melissa, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Paul Johnson, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations, to begin today's conference. Thank you.
Paul Andrew Johnson - Xcel Energy Inc. - VP of IR & Treasurer
Good morning, and welcome Xcel Energy's 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Bob Frenzel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive officer; and Brian Van Abel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In addition, we have other members of the management team in the room to answer your questions if needed.
This morning, we will review our 2023 second quarter results and highlights and share recent business developments. Slides that accompany today's call are available on our website. As a reminder, some of the comments during today's call may contain forward-looking information.
Q2 2023 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
