Q3 2023 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Xcel Energy's third quarter earnings call. Joining me today are Bob Frenzel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Van Abel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In addition, we have other members of the management team in the room to answer questions if needed. This morning, we will review our third quarter results and highlights, share recent business and regulatory developments, update our capital and financing plans and provide 2024 guidance. Slides that accompany today's call are available on our website.



As a remin