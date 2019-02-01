Q4 2018 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT

As we'll discuss on the call today, we are very pleased with our performance in the fourth quarter and with our full year results. This was a quarter highlighted by continued value generation from our integrated business model, additional growth in liquids production and successful high-grading of our Downstream portfolio. In addition, we made significant progress on investments that will generate long-term accretive value