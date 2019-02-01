Q4 2018 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone. Welcome to this Exxon Mobil Corporation Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to the Vice President of Investor Relations and Secretary, Mr. Neil Hansen. Please go ahead, sir.
Neil A. Hansen - Exxon Mobil Corporation - VP of IR & Secretary
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter earnings call. We appreciate your participation on the call and continued interest in ExxonMobil. This is Neil Hansen, Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me on the call today is our Chairman and CEO, Darren Woods.
As we'll discuss on the call today, we are very pleased with our performance in the fourth quarter and with our full year results. This was a quarter highlighted by continued value generation from our integrated business model, additional growth in liquids production and successful high-grading of our Downstream portfolio. In addition, we made significant progress on investments that will generate long-term accretive value
