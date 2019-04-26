Q1 2019 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Neil A. Hansen - Exxon Mobil Corporation - VP of IR & Secretary



All right. Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter earnings call. We appreciate your participation and continued interest in ExxonMobil. This is Neil Hansen, Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me on the call today is Jack Williams. Jack is a Senior Vice President and member of the Management Committee with responsibilities for the projects organization and the Downstream and Chemical business lines.



After I review the quarterly financial and operating performance, Jack will provide his perspectives on the quarter and give updates on the significant progress made in a number of key areas across the business that will generate accretive value for our shareholders. Following Jack