May 29, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT
Neil A. Hansen - Exxon Mobil Corporation - VP of IR & Secretary
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. May I ask that you please take your seats? I am Neil Hansen, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Secretary. Please let me introduce Darren Woods, our Chairman, President and CEO, who will now provide some opening remarks.
Darren W. Woods - Exxon Mobil Corporation - Chairman & CEO
Thank you, Neil. Well, good morning, everyone. Welcome. I'm very pleased to have you all here this morning and glad that we could have our shareholders who are participating via the Internet. I'd like to now bring our meeting to order. For those of you who are here at the meeting, I hope that you took the opportunity to meet and speak to some of our employees in the lobby this morning. I'd like to begin today by recognizing them. So if I could ask all of our employees to please stand.
Thank you. These men and women are among the 70,000 people around the world who are working for you, our shareholders. The results I share with you today are their results. And
Exxon Mobil Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 29, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...